Report: NFL to Gauge Interest from German Cities in Possibly Hosting Games

The NFL is reportedly "gauging interest" from German cities to potentially host regular-season games in future seasons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, although nothing is set.

Peter King of NBC Sports previously reported the league is "bullish" on playing a game in Germany in either 2022 or 2023, noting Allianz Stadium in Munich could be the first choice. Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Dusseldorf were also listed as options.

The NFL has regularly held games in England with two games scheduled to take place in London in 2021 after the international series was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

There have also been games in Mexico, but the league continues to seek a wider reach internationally.

As King noted, Germany has already shown interest in the sport with an average of 2.2 million viewers per minute watching the Super Bowl. The defunct NFL Europa league also had a major impact in the country.

Most international games have taken place in tradition soccer stadiums like Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Estadio Azteca in Mexico. Germany also has plenty of high-capacity stadiums hosting Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich at Allianz Stadium.

It could create more options for the league looking to expand its footprint.