Report: Al Michaels, Joe Buck, Ian Eagle Targeted by Amazon for TNF NFL TV Coverage

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

As Amazon prepares to enter the world of live streaming NFL games starting in 2022, the tech giant reportedly has its sights set on several marquee names to serve as its lead broadcaster.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Al Michaels is Amazon's top choice to do play-by-play for Thursday Night Football.

Marchand noted that Amazon is also interested in Joe Buck and Ian Eagle as potential options.

Michaels has been NBC's lead play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football since the 2006 season. His contract with the network expires after the 2021 campaign.

Marchand noted Michaels could have the leverage to potentially surpass the nearly $1-million-per-game average that Tony Romo makes on his current contract with CBS Sports.

Buck is signed with Fox Sports through 2023. Eagle signed an extension with CBS Sports earlier this year.

In March, the NFL announced new deals with five different broadcast partners that will run through the 2033 season.

Amazon's deal with the league was originally supposed to begin in 2023, but Marchand reported last month it was moved up by one year because Fox wanted to get out of its Thursday night package.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This will make Amazon the first streaming site to have exclusive rights to NFL games. The tech company was previously part of a multicast model in 2017 and 2018, simulcasting 10 Thursday Night Football games alongside NBC/CBS/Fox and NFL Network.