Kaprizov, Nedeljkovic, Robertson Named Finalists for 2021 Calder Trophy

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Professional Hockey Writers Association has announced the three finalists for the 2020-21 Calder Trophy award.

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, Alex Nedeljkovic of the Carolina Hurricanes and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars are vying for the honor of being named the NHL's best rookie.

Kaprizov and Robertson were the two best scoring rookies in the NHL this season. The Wild star led all first-year players with 27 goals, 51 points and 157 shots on goal to help the team make the playoffs.

"Obviously, [winning] would make it a little bit easier, having such a tough season and leaving in the first round of the playoffs, obviously it would make things a little bit better," Kaprizov said of being a nominee. "But honestly I'm the type of person that doesn't really look for personal accolades. I'd much rather have the team win and have the team do better than my own personal gains."

Robertson led all rookies and finished second on the Stars with 28 assists and 45 points. His plus-minus of +13 was tied with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley for best among all freshman players in the league.

Nedeljkovic is the first goalie to be a Calder Trophy finalist since Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19. A goaltender hasn't won the award since Steve Mason in 2008-09.

The 24-year-old Hurricanes star led all qualified goalies with a 1.90 goals-against average and 93.2 save percentage in 23 games. His three shutouts were tied for sixth-most in the NHL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nedeljkovic was instrumental in Carolina winning its first division title in 15 seasons.

The winner of the Calder Trophy is expected to be announced during the Stanley Cup playoff semifinals or Stanley Cup Final.