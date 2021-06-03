Trae Young on Bow at End of Game 5: 'I Know What They Do When the Show is Over'

Wendell Cruz-Pool/Getty Images

Trae Young painted another masterpiece at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The guard went off for 36 points and nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, 103-89. At the end of the blowout there was little else for Young to do but take a well-deserved bow.

"I know where we are," Young said after. "I know there are a lot of shows in this city and I know what they do when the show is over."

Young's bow came with 43.7 seconds remaining right and immediately after he snapped off a 32-foot three-pointer to put the Hawks up 101-86. That capped off the third straight 30-point outing at Madison Square Garden for Young this postseason—putting him alongside Michael Jordan as the only visiting players to do so.

Even the Knicks couldn't help but admire Young's efforts. The Hawks star shared on his Instagram story that guard Derrick Rose gifted him a signed jersey after the game and offered words of encouragement.

"I've always been a fan of his game," Rose said. "I always called him whenever we played it's like the new era of point guards. He's small, he has to be crafty, his IQ of the game is very high."

Young will especially need to do that in the Eastern Conference Semifinals when he matches up against the Philadelphia 76ers and point guard Ben Simmons—a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Four more wins in the postseason will give the NBA even more reason to respect Young. It'll have the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014-15.

At that point, it won't be Young bowing down. It'll be the rest of the conference bowing to him.