Canadiens Use Big 1st Period to Beat Jets in Game 1 of 2nd Round Series

The Montreal Canadiens won't stop.

After winning three games in a row to upend the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, the Canadiens carried that momentum into the second round, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

After a three-goal first period, Brendan Gallagher scored the eventual winner for the Canadiens, who also won Game 1 of their first-round series before dropping three in a row.

For the Jets, who hadn't played since sweeping the Edmonton Oilers on May 24, Kyle Connor gave them an extra chance by scoring their third goal with six skaters on the ice, but it wasn't enough as Jake Evans potted a fifth for Montreal on an empty net.

Evans took a scary hit after scoring and was stretchered off the ice with 58 seconds left to play. Mark Scheifele was sent off with a five-and-10 for charging.

Notable Performers

Brendan Gallagher, Canadiens : 1 goal (game-winner)

: 1 goal (game-winner) Carey Price, Canadiens : 27 saves

: 27 saves Kyle Connor, Jets : 1 goal

: 1 goal Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: 28 saves

Montreal's Fast Start Seals It

The Canadiens got off to a fast start, scoring a pair of goals within 1:40 in the first five minutes of the game. The action came from two separate lines, highlighting the power present throughout the roster.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got things going at 3:30, continuing his strong postseason play.

Eric Staal doubled the lead at 5:10 of the first.

Though the Jets got one back, Nick Suzuki increased the distance again for the Canadiens after he beat out a two-on-one.

The offensive onslaught kept going, with another puck in the net at 1:44 left in the period, though it was ruled no good due to goalie interference. Still, Montreal broke out with an energy that was just lacking from the opposing side.

Even when the Jets showed resistance, making it a one-goal game with under 11 minutes to play, Brendan Gallagher increased the distance, and it was enough to stave off a Jets comeback late.

Early Injuries Keep Jets Short

The Jets had a little hangover from their nine days off, allowing the Canadiens to dominate early. That was something head coach Paul Maurice said he was afraid of heading into the opening game of the series.

But rest aside, the Jets were also missing Paul Stastny, who was responsible for a pair of points throughout the first round series. They also suffered a defensive loss early, with Dylan DeMelo, who skates on the team's first defensive pairing, ruled out with a lower body injury early.

That gave the Jets just five defenders to hold off a fast-flying Montreal offense.

With the Canadiens ready to go for more on the power play while already up 2-0, Adam Lowry found the back of the net for a short-handed goal.

As the clock wore on, what was left of the Jets lineup laid it all out on the ice. Mathieu Perreault needed to be helped off the ice after blocking a shot from Shea Weber, though he returned back to the bench after a quick trip down the tunnel.

The Jets had some renewed energy in the second period, but Canadiens goalie Carey Price was on his game, making 21 stops to keep Winnipeg at bay.

At the start of the third, the Jets showed some signs of life, controlling the period early. It paid off when Derek Forbort scored his second career postseason goal, making it a one-point game with under 11 minutes to play.

A depleted Jets lineup pushed but couldn't make up for the hole it fell into following Montreal's quick start.

What's Next?

Game 2 is Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.