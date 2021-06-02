X

    Bucs' Tom Brady Explains Viral 4th Down Mixup vs. Bears in TikTok Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Gary McCullough

    Never let it be said Tom Brady lacks a sense of humor.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to TikTok and poked fun at himself for forgetting it was fourth down in a game last season against the Chicago Bears. 

    That moment was seen by some as a potential sign that Brady's prime had finally passed him by. Of course, that proved not to be the case whatsoever. Brady wound up leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and managed to remember what down it was for the rest of the season.

    That said, it's unlikely he'll ever be able to quite live down that moment of forgetfulness.  

    Related

      Capital One’s the Match Odds 👀

      Brady/Mickelson (+130) are underdogs to Rodgers/Bryson (-167) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Who ya got?

      Capital One’s the Match Odds 👀
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Capital One’s the Match Odds 👀

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs' updated 90-man offseason roster by jersey number

      Bucs' updated 90-man offseason roster by jersey number
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs' updated 90-man offseason roster by jersey number

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio

      Falcons HC won't commit to Jones being at Falcons minicamp amid rumors: 'I can answer that for you next week'

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arthur Smith: 'We'll See' on Julio

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Fearless forecasts for 2021 NFL season, plus Bruce Arians could hold back Tom Brady this summer after surgery

      Fearless forecasts for 2021 NFL season, plus Bruce Arians could hold back Tom Brady this summer after surgery
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Fearless forecasts for 2021 NFL season, plus Bruce Arians could hold back Tom Brady this summer after surgery

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com