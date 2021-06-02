Bucs' Tom Brady Explains Viral 4th Down Mixup vs. Bears in TikTok Video

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Never let it be said Tom Brady lacks a sense of humor.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to TikTok and poked fun at himself for forgetting it was fourth down in a game last season against the Chicago Bears.

That moment was seen by some as a potential sign that Brady's prime had finally passed him by. Of course, that proved not to be the case whatsoever. Brady wound up leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and managed to remember what down it was for the rest of the season.

That said, it's unlikely he'll ever be able to quite live down that moment of forgetfulness.