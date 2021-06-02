Browns' Kevin Stefanski Says Myles Garrett Retired from Basketball After Viral Video

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

You don't have to worry about Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett barreling through the paint to put you on a poster anymore.

Garrett shared a video of a nasty dunk he through down during a pickup game last month.

Addressing the video, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the 2020 All-Pro has already "retired" from basketball.

Garrett responded by saying he might pick up another sport in the offseason instead.

"I feel it's more like a [Michael] Jordan retirement," he told reporters. "Now I got to go back what I'm good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball...baseball."

Cleveland's MLB team is 21st in slugging percentage (.382). It could probably use the 6'4", 272-pound Garrett's services right now.