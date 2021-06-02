Browns' Kevin Stefanski Says Myles Garrett Retired from Basketball After Viral Video

Browns' Kevin Stefanski Says Myles Garrett Retired from Basketball After Viral VideoJune 2, 2021
You don't have to worry about Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett barreling through the paint to put you on a poster anymore.
Garrett shared a video of a nasty dunk he through down during a pickup game last month.
Addressing the video, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the 2020 All-Pro has already "retired" from basketball.
Garrett responded by saying he might pick up another sport in the offseason instead.
"I feel it's more like a [Michael] Jordan retirement," he told reporters. "Now I got to go back what I'm good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball...baseball."
Cleveland's MLB team is 21st in slugging percentage (.382). It could probably use the 6'4", 272-pound Garrett's services right now.
