X

    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Says Myles Garrett Retired from Basketball After Viral Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    You don't have to worry about Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett barreling through the paint to put you on a poster anymore.

    Garrett shared a video of a nasty dunk he through down during a pickup game last month.

    Addressing the video, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the 2020 All-Pro has already "retired" from basketball.

    Garrett responded by saying he might pick up another sport in the offseason instead.

    "I feel it's more like a [Michael] Jordan retirement," he told reporters. "Now I got to go back what I'm good at. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball...baseball."

    Cleveland's MLB team is 21st in slugging percentage (.382). It could probably use the 6'4", 272-pound Garrett's services right now. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kevin Stefanski discusses Myles Garrett, OTAs in conference call: Transcript

      Kevin Stefanski discusses Myles Garrett, OTAs in conference call: Transcript
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Kevin Stefanski discusses Myles Garrett, OTAs in conference call: Transcript

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Dennis Manoloff and Tim Bielik break down Browns’ OTA activities on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

      Dennis Manoloff and Tim Bielik break down Browns’ OTA activities on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Dennis Manoloff and Tim Bielik break down Browns’ OTA activities on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Myles Garrett “hurt” that battle with COVID-19 last season wrecked his chances to be Defensive Player of the Year

      Myles Garrett “hurt” that battle with COVID-19 last season wrecked his chances to be Defensive Player of the Year
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Myles Garrett “hurt” that battle with COVID-19 last season wrecked his chances to be Defensive Player of the Year

      Scott Petrak
      via Brownszone

      Myles Garrett admits he was 50% after COVID-19 because of asthma; it hurt to lose shot at NFL Defensive POY

      Myles Garrett admits he was 50% after COVID-19 because of asthma; it hurt to lose shot at NFL Defensive POY
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Myles Garrett admits he was 50% after COVID-19 because of asthma; it hurt to lose shot at NFL Defensive POY

      cleveland
      via cleveland