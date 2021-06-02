Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning Hold off Hurricanes to Win Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Andrei Vasilevskiy has turned the Carolina Hurricanes into a gentle breeze.

The star goalie made 31 saves on 32 shots in Tuesday's Game 2, again stymying the Hurricanes en route to a 2-1 Lightning victory and a 2-0 series lead for the defending champions. Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli each scored for Tampa.

Andrei Svechnikov's goal with just 1:30 remaining in the game made for a dramatic finish, but the Lightning held on for the win.

Vasilevskiy was pretty darn good in Tampa's Game 1 win, too, saving 37 of Carolina's 38 shots in the 2-1 win.

