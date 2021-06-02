X

    Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning Hold off Hurricanes to Win Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    Andrei Vasilevskiy has turned the Carolina Hurricanes into a gentle breeze. 

    The star goalie made 31 saves on 32 shots in Tuesday's Game 2, again stymying the Hurricanes en route to a 2-1 Lightning victory and a 2-0 series lead for the defending champions. Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli each scored for Tampa. 

    Andrei Svechnikov's goal with just 1:30 remaining in the game made for a dramatic finish, but the Lightning held on for the win. 

    Vasilevskiy was pretty darn good in Tampa's Game 1 win, too, saving 37 of Carolina's 38 shots in the 2-1 win. 

