Devin Haney Slams Ryan Garcia on Twitter: 'The True Definition of a Coward'

David Becker/Getty Images

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney had some pretty strong words for Ryan Garcia on Twitter Tuesday.

Here's what Garcia had to say last week after Haney defeated Jorge Linares by unanimous decision on Saturday night:

Barring a big right from Linares in the 10th round that clearly stunned Haney, the matchup with Linares was never particularly in doubt.

Sure sounds like Garcia and Haney might be stirring the pot for a potential matchup down the road with the WBC lightweight title on the line. Never too early to get the hype wheels rolling.