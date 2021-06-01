X

    Devin Haney Slams Ryan Garcia on Twitter: 'The True Definition of a Coward'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    David Becker/Getty Images

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney had some pretty strong words for Ryan Garcia on Twitter Tuesday. 

    Here's what Garcia had to say last week after Haney defeated Jorge Linares by unanimous decision on Saturday night:

    Barring a big right from Linares in the 10th round that clearly stunned Haney, the matchup with Linares was never particularly in doubt. 

    Sure sounds like Garcia and Haney might be stirring the pot for a potential matchup down the road with the WBC lightweight title on the line. Never too early to get the hype wheels rolling. 

    Related

      Haney Slams Ryan Garcia on Twitter: 'The True Definition of a Coward'

      Haney Slams Ryan Garcia on Twitter: 'The True Definition of a Coward'
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Haney Slams Ryan Garcia on Twitter: 'The True Definition of a Coward'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊

      Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley officially sign on for 190-pound match scheduled for Aug. 28 (ESPN)

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Paul vs. Woodley Bout Set 🥊

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️

      Tyron 'can't wait' to shut Jake Paul up: 'They brought me in to take out the trash ... to rid this guy of combat sports'

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Woodley Goes Off on Paul 🗣️

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul Predicts He Will Win Match vs. Woodley in 2 Rounds

      Jake Paul Predicts He Will Win Match vs. Woodley in 2 Rounds
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul Predicts He Will Win Match vs. Woodley in 2 Rounds

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report