    Arians: Tom Brady May Do 'A Lot of Coaching' at Bucs Camp amid Knee Injury Recovery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    It sounds like Tom Brady will have a slightly different role at next week's minicamp.

    Head coach Bruce Arians said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback may do more coaching than participating as he recovers from offseason knee surgery:

    Brady said in mid-May that the procedure was "pretty serious" during a podcast on Hodinkee Radio (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), noting it was his first surgery in 12 years.

    "I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot," he added. "Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time."

    He also noted that the rehabilitation has been "pretty intense." Intense enough, it seems, that he could be coaching minicamp next week rather than running the offense.

