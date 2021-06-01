X

    49ers Rumors: Delanie Walker Scheduled for Workout with SF on Wednesday

    Joseph Zucker, June 1, 2021
    Veteran tight end Delanie Walker will work out for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

    The 36-year-old hasn't played since 2019 after sitting out the 2020 season. Ankle injuries limited him to eight appearances between 2018 and 2019.

    In December, Walker said on the Pat McAfee Show his body was feeling better after taking time off and that he was looking toward a return to the league in 2021.

    Walker spent his first seven years in the league with the 49ers, but it wasn't until his move to the Tennessee Titans that he emerged as one of the better tight ends around. From 2013 to 2017, he ranked first at the position in receptions (356) and third in receiving yards (4,156), per Stathead.

    The three-time Pro Bowler was unfortunate in that he didn't get to benefit from the offensive renaissance the Titans enjoyed after making Ryan Tannehill their starting quarterback.

    San Francisco already has George Kittle, so it wouldn't need Walker to shoulder a heavy load in the passing game. After a foot injury landed Kittle on injured reserve in 2020, signing a veteran tight end would make sense to provide some more depth behind him.

