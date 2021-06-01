Jimmy Butler Rumors: Heat Star Expected to Seek 4-Year, $181M Max Contract

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though Jimmy Butler has one more guaranteed year left on his current deal, the five-time All-Star is reportedly going to be seeking a max extension this offseason.

Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler "will likely seek a maximum four-year extension worth $181 million" from the Miami Heat.

Butler was acquired by the Heat as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2019. He signed a four-year, $140.79 million contract that includes a player option for the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old is eligible to sign an extension this summer. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted a max deal for Butler would give him salaries of at least $40 million every season, including $50.3 million in 2025-26 when he would be 36 years old.

Butler has been instrumental in Miami's success over the past two seasons. He's averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 110 games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Durability hasn't been a strength for Butler over the past four seasons, however. He's missed a total of 75 regular-season games during that span, including 20 this season.

The Heat have a strong core of talent around Butler, including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. If team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra want to move forward with that group, they can secure their long-term future as soon as this summer by working out a new deal with Butler.