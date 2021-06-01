Tim Tebow Rumors: TE Has '50-50' Chance of Making Jaguars Roster

AP Photo/John Raoux

As Tim Tebow looks to start the next phase of his NFL career as a tight end, the odds of him making the Jacksonville Jaguars roster are reportedly even right now.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said there's a "50-50" chance that the Jaguars carry Tebow on their 53-man roster when the regular season begins (starts at :40 mark):

The Jaguars officially signed Tebow on May 20, marking the first time since the 2015 preseason that the Heisman Trophy winner has been on an NFL team.

Even though Tebow joined the Jaguars as a tight end, his actual role with the team has been the source of speculation.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported last week on Get Up! (h/t Sam Marsdale of 247Sports) that Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer envisions using Tebow "in that utility role, that Taysom Hill role that we see Sean Payton use in New Orleans."

Hill was primarily used on designed runs from the quarterback position, but he did throw 114 passes in four games as the starter last season when Drew Brees was injured. The 30-year-old has 1,047 passing yards, 1,145 yards from scrimmage and has accounted for 22 total touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Meyer is very familiar with Tebow after the two spent four seasons together at the University of Florida from 2006 to 2009. The Gators went 48-7 and won two national titles during that span.

Tebow hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 30, 2012 with the New York Jets. He threw for 2,422 yards with 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 47.9 completion percentage in three seasons from 2010 to 2012. He also ran for 989 yards and 12 scores.