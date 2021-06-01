Canadiens Defeat Maple Leafs in Game 7; Advance to Face Jets in Round 2

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens are moving on to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoff after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Monday's decisive Game 7.

The result completes Montreal's comeback from a 3-1 series deficit, making the Canadiens the 30th team to pull off the feat in NHL postseason history.

Brendan Gallagher and Corey Perry scored in the second period to power Montreal to the victory.

Gallagher's wrist shot found the five hole on Jack Campbell with 3:02 off the clock in the period.

The Habs then earned their third power-play goal in two games. Perry was in the right place to poke home the puck after Campbell saved a shot from Nick Suzuki.

Tyler Toffoli added a third after the Leafs pulled their goalie in the third period before William Nylander netted a consolation goal for Toronto.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carey Price, G, Canadiens: 29 saves, .967 save percentage

Eric Staal, C, Canadiens: two assists, one takeaway

Brendan Gallagher, RW, Canadiens: one goal, four shots

Jack Campbell, G, Maple Leafs: 20 saves, .909 save percentage

Price Sets the Tone

Prior to Gallagher's opener, it looked early on like this simply wouldn't be the Leafs' night. And a lot of that had to do with Carey Price. The Habs netminder was excellent between the pipes.

Price gave up seven goals in Games 2 and 4, so he has had some hiccups. This was a return to his Hart and Vezina Trophy-winning form in 2014-15.

This was a pretty workmanlike showing from the Canadiens.

They turned defense into offense to get their first goal as Paul Byron's takeaway started the move that culminated in Gallagher's wrister. Having struggled with a man advantage through the first five games, Montreal carried its Game 6 success on the power play into Monday.

After being left for dead by many, the Habs are looking like a dangerous team.

Leafs' Postseason Woes Continue

At some point, you have to wonder how much the weight of history is a burden for Toronto's roster, even when some or most of the players weren't responsible for past playoff heartbreak. When so much of the conversation around a team stems from a long title drought and years of disappointment, members of the organization will inevitably hear about it.

For fans in Toronto, the sense of foreboding likely started as soon as Gallagher's shot hit the back of the net. When Perry doubled the Canadiens' lead, it was a fait accompli.

Between the Leafs' performance this season and their 3-1 lead, this collapse will sting more so than recent playoff exits. As the cliche goes, it's the hope that kills you, and there were so many reasons to think things would play out differently.

The bulk of this roster is signed for at least one more season, and the squad isn't relying on a high number of aging vets. The championship window isn't slamming shut.

But simply running it back might not cut it after a result like this. Big questions inevitably arise when Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are held to one combined goal over a seven-game playoff series.

What's Next?

The Canadiens will meet the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. Winnipeg should be well-rested after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers.