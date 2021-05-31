Heat's Duncan Robinson Discusses His Priorities Ahead of 2021 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson wants to win, be comfortable and make money.

He opened up about what he is looking for as he heads into free agency this offseason, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

"I'm just trying to get all the information possible, so I can make the best decision possible. In terms of the different factors that contribute, all of them do, to some extent. First and foremost, the fit, a place where I can really feel comfortable. Winning is obviously a priority for me, as well. And then, of course, it's also a business and there's an opportunity to make money to take care of people that I love the most. So that's also a priority, as well.

"So any place that can offer all of those is a destination that I would be excited about. Obviously, I've had an incredible experience here, love this organization for many different reasons. So, we'll see. For the most part, like I said, I haven't really shifted my focus toward that just yet. But the next weeks, months will be mostly about gathering information and trying to make the best decision possible."

Winderman explained the timeline, noting Miami can extend a $4.7 million, one-year qualifying offer by Aug. 1 to make him a restricted free agent. That would give Robinson until Aug. 3 to either agree to terms with the Heat or sign an offer sheet elsewhere.

That offer sheet elsewhere could present a problem for Miami, as Jimmy Butler ($36 million) and Bam Adebayo ($28 million) are already on the books for next season. Robinson signing a head-turning deal because of his outside shooting could lead to a luxury-tax situation for the club.

Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three-point range.

While Miami reached the NBA Finals last season—where Robinson hit seven three-pointers in a Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers—it was swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Robinson did what he could, though, and appeared in all 72 of the team's games after playing 73 games in 2019-20.

"That's not going to mean I'm always going to make shots or do this or that, but at least I'm going to be in position to be in position, if you will," he said, per Winderman. "The fact that I was always available is something I'm proud of particularly."

There is plenty to like about Robinson at just 27 years old as a durable complement to Butler and Adebayo with that outside shooting. That could lead to a significant deal this offseason.