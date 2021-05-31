NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2021: Virginia Holds off Maryland's Late Rally, Wins Title

Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers survived a furious late comeback bid by the Maryland Terrapins, winning the NCAA Lacrosse Championship on Monday, 17-16.

Connor Shellenberger led the Cavaliers with four goals and two assists in the victory, while Jeff Conner added three goals and an assist.

Virginia took a 16-11 lead with just over 11 minutes in the game before Maryland stormed back, cutting the deficit to one with only 11 seconds remaining. Maryland won the preceding faceoff, and Luke Wierman had an open shot on goal just before time expired, but Virginia goalie Alex Rode made the clutchest of clutch saves, preserving the title for the Cavs.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.