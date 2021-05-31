D’Andre Swift Would 'Be Happy' If Todd Gurley Signed Lions Contract amid Free Agency

David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift says he would welcome free agent Todd Gurley if the team signs him.

"I'd be happy if he came here as well," Swift said Sunday, per Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. "I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that'd be good."

Gurley visited the Lions last week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Swift said the veteran would bring "knowledge" and "experience" to the Lions.

Gurley is less than three years removed from being one of the top running backs in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2018. He led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2017 and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old has slowed down over the past two years but contributed 678 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with the Falcons in 15 games last season.

He could help replace the production provided by Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson last season. Peterson led the Lions with 604 rushing yards in 2020.

However, he would likely take playing time away from Swift. The 2020 second-round draft pick came into last year with high expectations but struggled to get on the field, playing 38 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Lions have signed running back Jamaal Williams but seem to be looking for more help in the backfield.

Swift averaged 4.6 yards per carry and totaled 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but a breakout might not come if he has to share playing time.