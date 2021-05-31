Rams Rumors: HC Sean McVay Is 'Really Excited About Working with Matthew Stafford'

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Sean McVay is reportedly very intrigued at the opportunity to coach new quarterback Matt Stafford.

"I haven’t seen Sean so happy, so engaged, probably since 2017," a source told Peter King of NBC Sports. "He’s really excited about working with Matthew Stafford. You can feel he’s confident that Stafford’s a great fit for what Sean wants to do.

"And he really likes the energy of [new defensive coordinator] Raheem Morris. He brings it every day."

McVay has publicly praised Stafford as well.

"He's a joy to be around every single day, the consistency that he comes into work with is definitely something that—he makes it really fun," he told reporters during the team's voluntary minicamp last week. "I know (I've) been pleased with what he's done up to this point."

The admiration appears to be mutual.

“It’s been fun," Stafford told reporters about working with McVay. “We’ve been able to learn and kind of bounce ideas back and forth off each other. We’ll figure out what this thing looks like come August, September. But I think he understands that I’ve been in four different offenses with a bunch of different coordinators and seen a lot of football. And he’s been around awhile, too."

The Rams traded Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 to the Detroit Lions this offseason in exchange for Stafford, hoping to upgrade the quarterback position.

Stafford should fit the bill. The 33-year-old was excellent in 2020 despite battling through a myriad of injuries, throwing for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes.

It was his eighth season with 4,000 or more passing yards and his fifth season with 25 or more touchdown passes. Now, he'll look to translate that past success into a big season for the Rams.

Thus far, it appears he's earned the trust of both the coaching staff and the locker room.

"He's just coming in, doing his job," outside linebacker Leonard Floyd told reporters. "You can tell guys are buying in to what he's doing already."