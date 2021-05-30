X

    Barclay Goodrow's Late Goal Lifts Lightning Past Hurricanes in Game 1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Lightning took an early lead on the Carolina Hurricanes in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series thanks to a 2-1 win in Game 1 on Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

    Brayden Point scored in the second period to put the Lightning ahead 1-0, but Jake Bean answered back at the 1:41 mark of the third period.

    Barclay Goodrow put the Lightning back in the lead in the third period after slipping his shot past the near post of Alex Nedeljkovic.

    The Hurricanes registered 38 shots and had five power-play opportunities, but were unable to consistently break down the Lightning defense. Carolina's frenzied attack inside the final minute after pulling the goalie wasn't enough to force overtime.

    With the result, Tampa Bay grabbed home-ice advantage, which could be pivotal considering the Lightning were 21-7-0 at home and 15-10-3 on the road during the regular season.

    Notable Performers

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning: 37 saves, .974 save percentage

    Brayden Point, C, Lightning: one goal, three shots, four takeaways

    Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Hurricanes: 28 saves, .933 save percentage

    Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Hurricanes: one assist, five shots, three hits

    Lightning on Point During Power Play

    The Lightning had the fourth-most power-play goals (40) during the regular season and scored eight more in the first round against the Florida Panthers. Carolina, meanwhile, was third in the penalty kill, keeping teams out of the net on 85.2 percent of their short-handed situations.

    Something has to give.

    Just under nine minutes into the second period, Cedric Paquette headed to the sin bin for interference. Point capitalized on the man advantage to provide the Lightning with an early lead.

    The Hurricanes picked up just one more penalty over the remainder of the game, which is the most effective form of penalty killing.

    The health of Erik Cernak will be a storyline to watch in the aftermath of Game 1. The Lightning were already without David Savard due to an upper-body injury, and Cernak didn't step onto the ice for the third period.

    The absences of Cernak and Savard didn't hinder Tampa Bay on Sunday but could prove more troublesome over the duration of a seven-game playoff series.

    Go-Ahead Goal a Warning Sign for 'Canes

    Nedeljkovic had just six appearances in the NHL and zero playoff games under his belt prior to this year. He performed excellently during the regular season, finishing with a .932 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average.

    However, Game 1 was a reminder of how slim the margins become in the postseason. One error can be so costly and erase what had been an otherwise strong showing.

    Goaltending is presumably going to be an area where the Lightning have a clear edge. Andrei Vasilevskiy is a Vezina Trophy winner and battle-tested in the playoffs after last year's Stanley Cup run.

    That alone won't decide the series, but you'd trust Vasilevskiy between the pipes more than Nedeljkovic.

    What's Next?

    The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Game 2 in Raleigh.

    Related

      NHL 2nd-Round Predictions 🔮

      We're still waiting on Canada's Game 7, but we're already predicting who will reach the NHL's final four 📲

      NHL 2nd-Round Predictions 🔮
      NHL logo
      NHL

      NHL 2nd-Round Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report NHL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Jones Won't Re-Sign w/ CBJ

      Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones informed team he plans to leave once he hits free agency in 2022 (Sportsnet)

      Jones Won't Re-Sign w/ CBJ
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Jones Won't Re-Sign w/ CBJ

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Moves for Teams Not in Playoffs ♟️

      One move each non-playoff team needs to make this offseason 📲

      Moves for Teams Not in Playoffs ♟️
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Moves for Teams Not in Playoffs ♟️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Pastrnak's Hat Trick Leads B's to Game 1 Win 🎩

      Boston came back from an early 1-0 deficit to win Game 1 of second-round series 5-2 over Islanders

      Pastrnak's Hat Trick Leads B's to Game 1 Win 🎩
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Pastrnak's Hat Trick Leads B's to Game 1 Win 🎩

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report