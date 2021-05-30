Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Titans Favored in 'League Circles' for 2nd-Round Draft Pick

AP Foto/Danny Karnik, archivo

While there is plenty of interest around the league in Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, some project him to end up with the Tennessee Titans, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"In league circles, the current expectation is that, eventually, the Falcons will send Jones to the Titans for a second-round pick," Florio said.

Dianna Russini of ESPN previously reported on Get Up the Falcons have a 2022 first-round pick on the table from an unnamed team.

It could force the Titans to raise their price, but they are reportedly interested. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams are two teams that have had conversations with Atlanta about the All-Pro.

Jones has three years remaining on his contract, but he recently told Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed that he wants out:

A trade after June 1 could save the Falcons $15.3 million against the cap, per Spotrac.

There should still be high demand for Jones, who has earned seven Pro Bowl selections in his 10 years in the NFL. He had at least 1,300 receiving yards in every year from 2014 to 2019, and his 95.5 receiving yards per game are the most in league history.

This production would especially be valuable for the Titans, who have an exciting young Pro Bowl receiver in A.J. Brown but little else in the passing attack.

Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith and Adam Humphries all left in free agency, leaving Ryan Tannehill with limited weapons. Adding Jones would give the team another elite option through the air, providing balance to an offense led by star running back Derrick Henry.

After going 11-5 last season, the Titans would have all the tools necessary for a deep run in the playoffs.