    Indy 500 Results 2021: Helio Castroneves Wins 4th Career Title at IMS

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Helio Castroneves etched his name in history after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

    The driver earned his fourth career victory in the historic race after beating Alex Palou across the finish line Sunday. The win was Castroneves' first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2009, but it ties him for the most Indy 500 victories in the history of the sport with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears.

    The No. 6 car pulled ahead of Palou in the final few laps and earned the win by 0.4928 seconds.

    Pole-winner Scott Dixon finished in 17th place.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this event.

