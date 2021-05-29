X

    Lynn Bowden Jr. Says He Caught Raiders Coaches Discussing House Raid on Hot Mic

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

    On June 10, the Drug Enforcement Agency raided a house where then-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was present. No arrests were made, and no drugs were found.

    Bowden spoke about the aftermath of that moment (and other topics) with NFL reporter Tyler Dunne and said he wasn't supported by Raiders coaches after revealing he was in the house when it was raided.

    “Nobody was sticking up for me,” Bowden said. “It was, ‘Well, you know it is a drug house, it’s a gang-related house. So, he could’ve been in it.’ I’m hearing it! This is my first time even telling anybody this shit. I’m hearing ‘em! So I’m already knowing what their mindset is.”

    The then-rookie thought his pro stint could be over: “I’m crying, like, ‘Man, my whole career is ruined.’”

    The ex-Kentucky star said he FaceTimed Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to tell him what happened, and in the background, the wideout heard coaches talking negatively about him.

    Las Vegas used a third-round pick to take Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. in the 2020 NFL draft, but the Silver and Black traded him to the Miami Dolphins less than five months later.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bowden said that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is “a good dude” and “a football guru" but also noted: “If you’re not his guy, you’re not his guy. Once he shies away from you, he shies away from you.”

    Bowden had 28 catches for 211 yards alongside 32 rushing yards for the Dolphins. His best game was a seven-catch, 82-yard effort against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

