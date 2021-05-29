Julio Jones Rumors: 49ers Mentioned 'Most Often in League Circles' as Trade Fit

AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

If the Atlanta Falcons move forward with a trade of Julio Jones, one team reportedly coming up a lot as a potential landing spot is the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that people in league circles say the 49ers are discussed most often for Jones.

There are indications the Falcons are going to find a trade partner for Jones.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones requested a trade months ago and the Falcons agreed they would listen to offers.

Rapoport's report came out after Jones told Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed he's "outta there" when asked about possibly being traded by Atlanta.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Falcons have discussed "several" trade offers for Jones, including one from a team willing to give up a future first-round draft pick.

Russini added "there is a sense around the league" that a deal could happen as soon as next week.

If Jones gets dealt, the 49ers make sense as a landing spot. They are going to build around Trey Lance at some point. A collection of skill-position players that includes Jones, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle would go a long way toward helping a rookie quarterback develop.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan knows Jones very well from his two seasons as Falcons offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016.

Jones led the NFL in receiving yards per game in 2015 and 2016. He averaged 109.5 receptions, 1,640 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 games over two seasons in Shanahan's offense.