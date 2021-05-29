Packers' Jordan Love 'More Comfortable' in Year 2 OTAs, Aaron Jones Says

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones provided a positive outlook on second-year quarterback Jordan Love on Saturday.

According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, Jones praised Love for how he has progressed at OTAs compared to this time last year when he was a rookie:

"You can tell he's a lot more comfortable out there. From communicating in the huddle to the command of the huddle, everything. He's had a year under his belt, he's had time to watch and learn, so you can tell it's a little bit different than it was before. He's going to continue to grow and I'm happy to be here working with him."

Love was a first-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL draft, and he may be in line to take over as the starter this season with the disgruntled Aaron Rodgers yet to report to the team.

