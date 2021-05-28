Julio Jones Odds: Patriots Favored to Trade for Falcons WR; Rams, 49ers Both +500

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The New England Patriots are the betting favorites to land Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Per PointsBet (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), the Pats top the ledger at +150 ($100 bet to win $150). The Tennessee Titans are right behind New England at +200.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are at +500, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers are at +800, and the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars sit at +900.

Jones' 10-year stint in Atlanta appears to be over soon based on this phone call that Shannon Sharpe of FS1's Undisputed made to the superstar wideout live on the air:

Jones, who also made it clear that he wants to win, apparently did not know he was live, per ex-NFL player Pat McAfee report's on his show.

Jones has led the NFL in receiving yards per game three times.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms said on PFT Live (h/t Florio) that Jones has his sights set on the Pats and Titans.

If that's the case, the Pats have to combat a serious recruiting pitch from Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown:

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes Jones should head to New England:

Regardless of where Jones winds up, his future team is getting one of the top playmakers in the game when healthy. His accoldades include seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro bids. It does not include a Super Bowl victory, but Jones is clearly looking for one to add another laurel to his Hall of Fame resume.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

