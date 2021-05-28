X

    Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers Not Budging, Don't Want to Move QB

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    The Green Bay Packers reportedly aren't interested in trading one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history even if he isn't happy with the situation.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "the Packers aren’t budging" in their desire to not trade Aaron Rodgers, even though the salary-cap hit for such a move would be lessened by $11.5 million starting June 2.

    "We're just going to continue to try to work through this and hopefully we can get him back in the building," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters.

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Rodgers didn't report to organized team activities on Monday, which wasn't particularly surprising. It was still notable, though, since he is one of 19 players on the team with an offseason workout bonus.

    Demovsky noted Packers president Mark Murphy recently explained the team hopes Rodgers is under center for "2021 and beyond" and is not looking to move him.

    Rodgers explained his frustration with the organization isn't just based on the decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. It is more of a larger "philosophy" issue during appearance on SportsCenter with Kenny Mayne (h/t Jeremy Layton of the New York Post):

    “With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years.
    Video Play Button
    "It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

    For now, the Packers will focus on Love and Blake Bortles as their quarterback options during the offseason as the football world waits to see if Rodgers reports to mandatory minicamp or training camp.

