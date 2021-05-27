49ers Rumors: Former Broncos LB Brandon Marshall Worked Out for SF

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marshall spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Broncos but hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived and never saw game action.

The 31-year-old started 63 games in Denver and was a key player on the league's No. 1 defense in 2015 that brought home a Super Bowl title.

Marshall tallied at least 100 tackles in three seasons and finished 2017 with 106 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

After knee injuries hampered him the past few seasons, he attended The CAMP in April to show scouts he can still contribute at the NFL level.

"I just want to prove that I still have the ability, I still have the hunger, I still have the discipline, the drive," Marshall said ahead of the event, per Kristian Dyer of Sports Illustrated. "I know I have it, but everyone else has to see it, right?"

He noted the Houston Texans brought him in for a physical in 2020, but he didn't get a contract.

San Francisco could look to add depth behind Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, especially after neglecting the position in the draft. The 49ers added Samson Ebukam in free agency, but more could be needed after they dealt with significant injuries throughout 2020.