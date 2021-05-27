Tim Tebow Rumors: Some in NFL Believe Urban Meyer Will Use Him in 'Taysom Hill Role'

AP Photo/Michael Perez, File

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow as a tight end, but head coach Urban Meyer might use him all over the field in 2021.

As ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Get Up, the expectation is he will be used like Taysom Hill was with the New Orleans Saints:

Hill started four games at quarterback after Drew Brees was injured last season and will compete for the starting role this year, but he has otherwise been used as a gadget player, lining up at tight end, receiver, running back and as a Wildcat quarterback.

Tebow was a quarterback during his initial run in the NFL but hasn't played a regular-season game since 2012.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.