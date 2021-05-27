Tim Tebow Rumors: Some in NFL Believe Urban Meyer Will Use Him in 'Taysom Hill Role'May 27, 2021
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow as a tight end, but head coach Urban Meyer might use him all over the field in 2021.
As ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Get Up, the expectation is he will be used like Taysom Hill was with the New Orleans Saints:
Get Up
.@diannaESPN says a lot of people around the league aren't buying that Tim Tebow will be used as a TE.<br><br>"There are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play QB at that Taysom Hill role. Using him in that wildcat as we've seen him use in the past." pic.twitter.com/XC7HfFwksz
Hill started four games at quarterback after Drew Brees was injured last season and will compete for the starting role this year, but he has otherwise been used as a gadget player, lining up at tight end, receiver, running back and as a Wildcat quarterback.
Tebow was a quarterback during his initial run in the NFL but hasn't played a regular-season game since 2012.
