Maple Leafs' John Tavares Says He'll Match Donations Up to $50K to Help Kids in Need

André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares announced Wednesday that he would match any donation made to Halton Food for Thought, Rexdale Youth Membership or Special Olympics Canada, up to $50,000.

Tavares is currently out injured with a concussion and knee injury suffered in Game 1 of the team's playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens. He's already been ruled out for the duration of that series, which Toronto currently leads 3-1.

In the wake of his injury, the John Tavares Foundation—which he founded with his wife Aryne and works to support children and families across Canada—received a number of donations.

Now, the Maple Leafs captain is looking to reciprocate and double the impact of donations to help children in need around Canada.