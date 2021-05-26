X

    Maple Leafs' John Tavares Says He'll Match Donations Up to $50K to Help Kids in Need

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

    Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares announced Wednesday that he would match any donation made to Halton Food for Thought, Rexdale Youth Membership or Special Olympics Canada, up to $50,000.

    Tavares is currently out injured with a concussion and knee injury suffered in Game 1 of the team's playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens. He's already been ruled out for the duration of that series, which Toronto currently leads 3-1.

    In the wake of his injury, the John Tavares Foundation—which he founded with his wife Aryne and works to support children and families across Canada—received a number of donations.

    Now, the Maple Leafs captain is looking to reciprocate and double the impact of donations to help children in need around Canada. 

    Related

      Back to Excited Episode 145: Is this what optimism feels like?

      Back to Excited Episode 145: Is this what optimism feels like?
      Toronto Maple Leafs logo
      Toronto Maple Leafs

      Back to Excited Episode 145: Is this what optimism feels like?

      Arvind.
      via Pension Plan Puppets

      JT Recovery Going 'Very Well'

      JT Recovery Going 'Very Well'
      NHL logo
      NHL

      JT Recovery Going 'Very Well'

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com

      Habs' Mancave Is LOADED

      The setup at @habscave is bananas 😍

      Habs' Mancave Is LOADED
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Habs' Mancave Is LOADED

      BARDOWN
      via BARDOWN

      Playoffs Buzz: 3 Teams Look to Advance Tonight

      Playoffs Buzz: 3 Teams Look to Advance Tonight
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Playoffs Buzz: 3 Teams Look to Advance Tonight

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com