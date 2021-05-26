Colts' Frank Reich Says Reconnecting with Carson Wentz Has Been 'Very Easy'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, are hitting it off, just like old times.

The pair, who first worked together on the Philadelphia Eagles when Reich was Doug Pederson's offensive coordinator, were reunited in Indianapolis this offseason after the team acquired Wentz for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional first-rounder.

And they haven't missed a beat, according to Reich:

Wentz sang a similar tune, saying he's adjusting to a new playbook and organization but that he and Reich are on the same page:

Wentz, 28, had his worst professional season for the Eagles last year, throwing for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while taking 50 sacks and completing just 57.4 percent of his passes.

He led the NFL in interceptions and sacks taken despite appearing in just 12 games after he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Wentz's poor play, combined with the Eagles using a valuable asset on Hurts (a second-round pick) and being benched, made a divorce between the parties feel inevitable.

Reich believes the experience will ultimately benefit Wentz, however:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Colts went 11-5 last season with Philip Rivers under center, losing in the wild-card round of the postseason. Rivers retired after the season, and the hope will be that Wentz can rediscover the form that made him the MVP frontrunner in 2017 before a torn ACL ended his season (and opened the door for Nick Foles to lead the Eagles to the team's only Super Bowl title).

And early returns from Indy are that Wentz came ready to work.

"He's a guy that likes to work, so that just blends in perfectly with everybody on the team who loves to make the changes to get their work in so we can be great," wideout Zach Pascal told reporters. "I'm looking forward to it."