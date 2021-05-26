Cowboys Rumors: Former Giants HC Ben McAdoo Hired as Consultant

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McAdoo is doing the inverse of Jason Garrett, who took over as the Giants offensive coordinator in 2020 after being fired by the Cowboys.

This will be the second time the 43-year-old has worked under Mike McCarthy. He was the Green Bay Packers tight ends coach from 2006 through 2011 and then the quarterbacks coach in 2012 and 2013 before leaving to run the Giants offense.

The Record's Art Stapleton wrote in 2016 how McAdoo had become an early devotee of McCarthy, having at one point driven 800 miles to Indianapolis to speak with McCarthy at the NFL Scouting Combine.

McAdoo's tenure as the Giants head coach didn't go well. The team won 11 games and made the playoffs in 2016 before he was fired 12 games into the 2017 campaign. One player told ESPN's Josina Anderson at the time that McAdoo "has lost this team" before criticizing how he handled pregame preparations.

When he served as offensive coordinator, New York was 10th and eighth in total yards, and Eli Manning also threw for 8,842 yards and 65 touchdowns.

While it's unclear what McAdoo's duties will be, he's an experienced NFL coach who worked in the NFC East before, making him a sensible addition to Dallas' staff.