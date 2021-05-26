Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Pretty Much Full Go' in Return to OTAs After Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that he's "pretty much full go" following offseason team activities on Tuesday as he makes his way back to the field after a season-ending ankle injury suffered last October.

"I wouldn't say I'm necessarily limited," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

"I think we're just being cautious and being smart in the fact of I'm not doing things when there's a pass rush or guys potentially falling at the legs or something of that nature. But as far as saying I can't do drills or I can't do something, I'm pretty much full go."

Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle after New York Giants safety Logan Ryan tackled him following a nine-yard scramble during a home game on Oct. 11.

Prescott underwent successful surgery later that evening. He also had a clean-up procedure done in December to "strengthen his deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound," per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The duo explained why that procedure was done.

"That procedure wasn't directly related to the October surgery; rather, doctors then spotted issues related to past injuries to the same ankle, and so once the risk of infection was eliminated, they went back in to clean up the rest," Pelissero and Rapoport wrote.

Prescott appears to be well on track for the Cowboys' 2021 season-opening game, which will occur on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also in good spirits as well as he practices with his teammates.

"It felt great," Prescott remarked (h/t Archer) regarding his participation in OTAs on Monday and Tuesday.

"After long months of recovery and just rehab, the main goal is to just getting back out there with my teammates, getting back on the field, running a huddle, building that camaraderie on the field. It's just exciting yesterday and carrying over today, but so much we can build with the team and me personally. I'm just excited to know the game is back and I'm able to be a part of it."

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler who has led Dallas to a pair of NFC East titles, has accounted for 130 touchdowns (106 passing, 24 rushing) during his career. He's completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt in addition to rushing for 1,314 yards.

Dallas has gone 42-27 in his 69 regular-season starts.

The Cowboys clearly aren't concerned with any potential long-term effects from the ankle injury, as they signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million deal ($126 million guaranteed) last March.

The 27-year-old Prescott is entering his sixth NFL season after the Cowboys selected the ex-Mississippi State Bulldog in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.