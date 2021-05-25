49ers Rumors: Jeff Wilson out 4-6 Months After Surgery on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson will miss the start of the regular season to recover from surgery to repair a meniscus tear, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Per Garafolo, Wilson will be out for four to six months.

Wilson, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2018, has appeared in 28 games through his three seasons in the league.

Garafolo added that Wilson, who was suffering from a locked knee joint, had a full repair of his meniscus rather than a trim—the latter of which could get a player back on the field in a matter of weeks.

The 25-year-old had a breakout year in 2020, rushing for 600 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 126 attempts while also reeling in 13 receptions for 133 yards and three scores, all career highs.

He made 12 starts last season and finished as the team's leading rusher as Raheem Mostert was limited with a high ankle sprain. With Mostert set to return for his sixth season with the 49ers, he should lead the offense, but the injury to Wilson means an increased role for the team's third-round draft pick Trey Sermon.

Sermon finished his collegiate career with 2,946 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns as well as 486 receiving yards and three scores.