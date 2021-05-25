Bruce Arians on Tom Brady's Knee Injury Recovery: 'He Said It's the Best He's Felt'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady appears back on track after undergoing a procedure on his knee this offseason.

"He felt great yesterday," head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday. "I talked to him this morning, and he said it's the best he has felt."

Arians initially referred to the minor surgery as a "cleanup" in the quarterback's knee in February, but he later projected the recovery would keep him out until June.



Brady provided an update on his rehab in April, saying that he hopes to be back by training camp.

"I feel pretty good," the 43-year-old said. "I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season."

The 21-year veteran won his seventh Super Bowl title last season and will have a chance at another one if he can stay healthy after the Buccaneers returned virtually every key player from the championship-winning roster.