Aaron Jones Says He Didn't Speak to Aaron Rodgers Before Signing New Packers Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Jones re-signed with the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason without any guarantees that teammate Aaron Rodgers would be back alongside him.

The running back said Tuesday he didn't speak to Rodgers before agreeing to the new deal, but he added that it wouldn't have mattered, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Post-Gazette.

"This is home," Jones said. "This is where I love to be."

