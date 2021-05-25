Wayne Gretzky Stepping Away from Oilers Vice Chairman Role Effective Immediately

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky announced Tuesday that he was resigning as the Edmonton Oilers vice chairman, effective immediately.

Gretzky, 60, was hired as a partner and vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group in Oct. 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.