    Wayne Gretzky Stepping Away from Oilers Vice Chairman Role Effective Immediately

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2021
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky announced Tuesday that he was resigning as the Edmonton Oilers vice chairman, effective immediately. 

    Gretzky, 60, was hired as a partner and vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group in Oct. 2016. 

