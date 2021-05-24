X

    Greg Olsen Says His 8-Year-Old Son TJ’s ‘Heart Is Reaching Its End’ After 3 Surgeries

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Former NFL tight end and FOX broadcaster Greg Olsen posted on Twitter Monday that his eight-year-old son TJ is battling heart failure and may need a heart transplant:

    Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that TJ Olsen was born with a congenital heart defect. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks

      NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to Eugene Chung during a job interview

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Julio Already Asked for Trade

      All-Pro WR requested trade from Falcons a few months ago and the team has agreed to listen to offers (Rapoport)

      Julio Already Asked for Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Julio Already Asked for Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Which Teams Should Go After Julio?

      Julio Jones rumors are heating up. Five teams who should push hard to land the star WR after he said he wants out of Atlanta ➡️

      Which Teams Should Go After Julio?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which Teams Should Go After Julio?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆

      Rams star tweets recruiting pitch for Julio Jones to join him in LA: 'A winning culture, a great city, prime time games'

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report