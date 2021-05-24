Greg Olsen Says His 8-Year-Old Son TJ’s ‘Heart Is Reaching Its End’ After 3 Surgeries

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end and FOX broadcaster Greg Olsen posted on Twitter Monday that his eight-year-old son TJ is battling heart failure and may need a heart transplant:

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that TJ Olsen was born with a congenital heart defect.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

