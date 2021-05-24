Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'This Is a Business'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

As speculation grows about a possible Aaron Rodgers trade to the Denver Broncos, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won't lose focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

"Honestly, man, I just keep my head down and control what I control," Bridgewater said Monday, per Troy Renck of Denver7. "These days are an opportunity for me to get better as a teammate and a person. This is a business. I understand the nature of it."

Rodgers reportedly doesn't want to return to the Packers and skipped the start of organized team activities Monday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Pro Football Talk reported in April the reigning MVP wants to land with either the Broncos, San Francisco 49ers or Las Vegas Raiders.

