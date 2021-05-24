X

    Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'This Is a Business'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021
    Alerted 50m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    As speculation grows about a possible Aaron Rodgers trade to the Denver Broncos, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won't lose focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

    "Honestly, man, I just keep my head down and control what I control," Bridgewater said Monday, per Troy Renck of Denver7. "These days are an opportunity for me to get better as a teammate and a person. This is a business. I understand the nature of it."

    Rodgers reportedly doesn't want to return to the Packers and skipped the start of organized team activities Monday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. 

    Pro Football Talk reported in April the reigning MVP wants to land with either the Broncos, San Francisco 49ers or Las Vegas Raiders.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks

      NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to Eugene Chung during a job interview

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Probe Alleged Remarks

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Teddy Tuning Out A-Rod Rumors

      Bridgewater talks Rodgers to Denver rumors: 'Honestly, man, i just keep my head down and control what I control'

      Teddy Tuning Out A-Rod Rumors
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Teddy Tuning Out A-Rod Rumors

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos depth chart analysis: Breaking down the 2021 Broncos tight end room

      Broncos depth chart analysis: Breaking down the 2021 Broncos tight end room
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Broncos depth chart analysis: Breaking down the 2021 Broncos tight end room

      Joey Richards
      via Milehighsports

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆

      Rams star tweets recruiting pitch for Julio Jones to join him in LA: 'A winning culture, a great city, prime time games'

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio 😆

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report