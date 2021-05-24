X

    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: QB Skipping Texans OTAs, Still Wants Deal amid Lawsuits

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Deshaun Watson reportedly remains firm that he no longer wants to play for the Houston Texans.

    According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, he won't attend organized team activities and still wants to be traded.

    Watson initially requested a trade at the start of the offseason after he was upset at the process of hiring general manager Nick Caserio, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Despite initial interest around the league, trade talks died down after 22 women filed lawsuits against the quarterback alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

    Watson has denied the allegations.

    The Texans have mostly avoided comment during the ongoing legal matter, but the team wasn't interested in a trade prior to the allegations coming to light.

    Meanwhile, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle believes there could still be interest in Watson if he's made available, especially from the Philadelphia Eagles. McClain also listed the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants as "intriguing" landing spots.

    Watson has proved to be an elite talent with three Pro Bowl selections in four years in the NFL. The 25-year-old led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last season to go with 33 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

    Skipping OTAs further indicates his unwillingness to return to Houston as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also missing his team's OTAs this week amid his own trade rumors, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

