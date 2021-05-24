X

    Browns Rumors: David Njoku 'in a Good Place' with CLE Despite Past Trade Request

    Timothy Rapp May 24, 2021
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    It would appear that David Njoku is willing to work things out in Cleveland.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns tight end "is in a good place" with the organization:

    The 24-year-old didn't have much of a statistical season for the Browns in 2020, catching 19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

    Part of that came down to a logjam at the tight end position. Austin Hooper (46 receptions for 435 yards and four scores in 13 games) and Harrison Bryant (24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games) also saw significant playing time. 

    And part of that came down to Baker Mayfield having plenty of options in the passing game, from Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and a pre-injured Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver to Kareem Hunt out of the backfield. 

    So it wouldn't be a surprise if the Browns ultimately chose to trade Njoku, even if the 2017 first-round pick out of Miami has reportedly made his peace with staying in Cleveland.

    The team reportedly already put him on the market. Albert Breer of SI.com reported in March that "Cleveland wanted a third-round pick for Njoku at the trade deadline last year, and with the team having invested in Austin Hooper and carrying a promising young player, Harrison Bryant, at Njoku’s position, the former first-round pick is available again."

    A divorce would make sense for both sides. But at least for the time being, Njoku is reportedly willing to make it work. 

