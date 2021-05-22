X

    Eugene Chung: I Was Told I Wasn't the 'Right Minority' During NFL Team Job Interview

    Adam WellsMay 22, 2021

    AP Photo

    Former NFL offensive tackle Eugene Chung said he was told by a team he wasn't the "right minority" during an interview for a coaching position this offseason.

    Speaking to Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, Chung explained what he was told by an interviewer for a club. 

    “It was said to me, ‘Well, you’re really not a minority,’” Chung recalled. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’. So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?’”

    At that point, Chung noted, the interviewer said he wasn't "the right minority we’re looking for.”

    A lack of diversity in coaching and executive positions is a problem the NFL has been trying to address. 

    Per a February report from the league's football operations department and NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent (h/t Mike Jones of USA Today), only two of seven head-coaching vacancies, and nine of 28 coordinator vacancies, in the offseason were filled by people of color. 

    The numbers were slightly better for general managers, with three of the seven new people hired being Black candidates. 

    In an effort to increase the hiring of candidates from diverse backgrounds for head-coaching and general manager positions, NFL owners approved a resolution in November that gives teams draft pick compensation for people of color in their organization being hired for top positions by other teams. 

    If a team loses a minority coach or executive to another team as a head coach or general manager, it will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and executive to another team for one of those positions, it will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years. 

    Chung played five seasons in the NFL from 1992 to 1997. The Virginia Tech alum has spent 10 seasons in the league as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-12, 2016-19) and Kansas City Chiefs (2013-15). 

    He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles on head coach Doug Pederson's staff in 2017. 

    Related

      Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Add

      From undrafted to impact player? These signees have big potential ➡️

      Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Add
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Team's Most Exciting UDFA Add

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      Landing Spots for Morgan Moses📍

      Best fits for the star RT after he surprisingly became available this week ➡️

      Landing Spots for Morgan Moses📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Morgan Moses📍

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting Every Team's Breakout Player in 2021

      Hop on these bandwagons now 😤➡️

      Predicting Every Team's Breakout Player in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Predicting Every Team's Breakout Player in 2021

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report