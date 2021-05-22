Lakers' LeBron James Violated NBA COVID Protocols by Attending Event with Drake, More

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly violated the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week when he attended a promotional event for Lobos 1707 Tequila.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that James, an investor in the brand, went to a photoshoot alongside rapper Drake, actor Michael B. Jordan and others before the Lakers' play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, which they won 103-100 thanks to a three from the four-time MVP inside the final minute.

"It's a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," a league spokesman told ESPN.

