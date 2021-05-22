X

    Lakers' LeBron James Violated NBA COVID Protocols by Attending Event with Drake, More

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly violated the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week when he attended a promotional event for Lobos 1707 Tequila.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that James, an investor in the brand, went to a photoshoot alongside rapper Drake, actor Michael B. Jordan and others before the Lakers' play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, which they won 103-100 thanks to a three from the four-time MVP inside the final minute.

    "It's a violation of the agreed-upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," a league spokesman told ESPN.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Final West Bracket After Grizzlies Beat Warriors

      Final West Bracket After Grizzlies Beat Warriors
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Final West Bracket After Grizzlies Beat Warriors

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Kerr: Season Was Successful

      Golden State HC proud of team, but upset over no playoff berth: 'Two straight games that were basically gut punches'

      Kerr: Season Was Successful
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kerr: Season Was Successful

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Playoff Bracket Set 🚨🍿

      West and East play-in tournaments are over. Here is the final bracket with playoffs starting Saturday

      Tap for full round-by-round predictions 📲

      NBA Playoff Bracket Set 🚨🍿
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Playoff Bracket Set 🚨🍿

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Grizz Take Down Dubs in Play-In OT

      Grizz Take Down Dubs in Play-In OT
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grizz Take Down Dubs in Play-In OT

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report