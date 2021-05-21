Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Says He'd Alter Contract for Julio Jones with Twitter GIF

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suggested Friday that he would be willing to restructure his contract if it means the Cards can accommodate Julio Jones.

Hopkins discussed the possibility on Twitter:

Jones has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, but there have been rumblings about the Falcons potentially trading him before the start of the 2021 season.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported this week that the Falcons "would like to" trade Jones since he is set to make $15.3 million this season and the Falcons have only $588,018 in salary cap space.

If the Cardinals were to acquire Jones, it would give them three potential future Hall of Famers at wide receiver in Jones, Hopkins and A.J. Green.

After seven seasons with the Houston Texans, Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals last offseason, and his first year in Arizona was a productive one, as he finished with 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, while Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro over 10 NFL campaigns.

The Cardinals also signed Green this offseason, and he was a seven-time Pro Bowler in 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona opted against re-signing a surefire future Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald this offseason as well.

While Jones would provide quarterback Kyler Murray with another big-time weapon, it is difficult to envision the Cardinals trading for him since they already have Hopkins, Green, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore on the roster at wideout.

Because of that, Hopkins is unlikely to have to alter the two-year, $54.5 million contract extension through 2024 that he signed with the Cards last year.