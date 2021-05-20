Former Giants Employee Dave Maltese Suing Team over Alleged Workplace Violence

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a lawsuit filed against the New York Giants, former video director Dave Maltese alleges he was fired for filing a complaint in which he said director of football data and innovation Ty Siam assaulted assistant video director Steven Venditti, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The alleged assault occurred in September, and Maltese said in the lawsuit that when he reported it, the team's senior vice president and general counsel William J. Heller was "threatening and retaliatory" and cited a "performance issue" for the basis for Matese's termination.

"We are aware of the civil filing by a former employee and are prepared to aggressively defend the organization and its employees against the meritless claims," the Giants said in a statement. "Beyond that, we do not intend to make further comment on this matter."



Per Raanan, Maltese alleges in the suit that Siam had displayed threatening behavior toward him in the past, part of a greater pattern of "violence in the workplace by Giants management."

Maltese also said he was the victim of a physical attack from former video director John Mancuso and he was "ragefully tackled" by former assistant coach Dave DeGuglielmo in 2014.

Maltese said he was told Siam would be given a different role within the organization but he wasn't.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The suit is seeking damages for "wages lost, fringe benefits, retirement and pension plans" along with "pain, suffering, stress, humiliation, mental anguish, emotional harm and personal physical injury and physical sickness, medical expenses as well as damage to his reputation and loss of income."