X

    Former Giants Employee Dave Maltese Suing Team over Alleged Workplace Violence

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021

    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    In a lawsuit filed against the New York Giants, former video director Dave Maltese alleges he was fired for filing a complaint in which he said director of football data and innovation Ty Siam assaulted assistant video director Steven Venditti, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan

    The alleged assault occurred in September, and Maltese said in the lawsuit that when he reported it, the team's senior vice president and general counsel William J. Heller was "threatening and retaliatory" and cited a "performance issue" for the basis for Matese's termination. 

    "We are aware of the civil filing by a former employee and are prepared to aggressively defend the organization and its employees against the meritless claims," the Giants said in a statement. "Beyond that, we do not intend to make further comment on this matter."

    Per Raanan, Maltese alleges in the suit that Siam had displayed threatening behavior toward him in the past, part of a greater pattern of "violence in the workplace by Giants management."

    Maltese also said he was the victim of a physical attack from former video director John Mancuso and he was "ragefully tackled" by former assistant coach Dave DeGuglielmo in 2014.

    Maltese said he was told Siam would be given a different role within the organization but he wasn't. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The suit is seeking damages for "wages lost, fringe benefits, retirement and pension plans" along with "pain, suffering, stress, humiliation, mental anguish, emotional harm and personal physical injury and physical sickness, medical expenses as well as damage to his reputation and loss of income."

    Related

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      PFF re-grades 2020 NFL Draft: Giants fall to “B” after early praise

      PFF re-grades 2020 NFL Draft: Giants fall to “B” after early praise
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      PFF re-grades 2020 NFL Draft: Giants fall to “B” after early praise

      Ryan Magill
      via Big Blue View

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Derrick Henry responds to our tweet asking which team would be the most dangerous with Jones: 'TITAN TF UP ⚔'

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Sophia Lewin hired as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper hired as player personnel coordinator

      Bills Add to Their Staff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report