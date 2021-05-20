WFT's Daniel Snyder Says He Has Big Plans for New 'State-of-the-Art' Stadium by 2027

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said he is touring NFL stadiums to brainstorm ideas for a new state-of-the-art stadium for the franchise.

Snyder told TMZ Sports he has "big plans" to have a stadium completed by 2027 despite having not received approval in Washington, D.C. or any of its surrounding areas.

The owner has long coveted the site near Capitol Hill currently held by RFK Stadium, the franchise's stadium from 1961-96. RFK Stadium is set to be demolished in 2022.

Washington's lease with FedEx Field in the D.C. suburb off Landover, Maryland is set to expire in 2027. Despite undergoing several renovations since its opening in 1997, the building will be 30 years old by the end of the lease and Snyder has long been pushing for a new, state-of-the-art building.

Snyder was in Los Angeles this week taking a tour of SoFi Stadium, the $5.5 billion building that houses both the Rams and Chargers. A contingent that includes team president Jason Wright is set to continue touring stadiums across the United States and Europe.

"We're taking inspiration from everywhere," Wright said. "Because if we're going to do something that our fans really deserve—which is cutting edge and innovative—we're going to take in all the ideas. So, we're absorbing."