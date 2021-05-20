X

    WFT's Daniel Snyder Says He Has Big Plans for New 'State-of-the-Art' Stadium by 2027

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021
    Alerted 52m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said he is touring NFL stadiums to brainstorm ideas for a new state-of-the-art stadium for the franchise.

    Snyder told TMZ Sports he has "big plans" to have a stadium completed by 2027 despite having not received approval in Washington, D.C. or any of its surrounding areas. 

    The owner has long coveted the site near Capitol Hill currently held by RFK Stadium, the franchise's stadium from 1961-96. RFK Stadium is set to be demolished in 2022.

    Washington's lease with FedEx Field in the D.C. suburb off Landover, Maryland is set to expire in 2027. Despite undergoing several renovations since its opening in 1997, the building will be 30 years old by the end of the lease and Snyder has long been pushing for a new, state-of-the-art building.

    Snyder was in Los Angeles this week taking a tour of SoFi Stadium, the $5.5 billion building that houses both the Rams and Chargers. A contingent that includes team president Jason Wright is set to continue touring stadiums across the United States and Europe.

    "We're taking inspiration from everywhere," Wright said. "Because if we're going to do something that our fans really deserve—which is cutting edge and innovative—we're going to take in all the ideas. So, we're absorbing."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium

      Washington owner says he has 'big plans' to have a new stadium completed by 2027; plans to tour venues in US and Europe (TMZ)

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Derrick Henry responds to our tweet asking which team would be the most dangerous with Jones: 'TITAN TF UP ⚔'

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Sophia Lewin hired as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper hired as player personnel coordinator

      Bills Add to Their Staff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report