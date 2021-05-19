X

    Titans' Derrick Henry Does Squats in Ridiculous Workout Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    So that Derrick Henry guy is pretty strong. 

    The Tennessee Titans star running back was seen squatting what can only be described as "all of the weight" during a workout video released Wednesday:

    Ron Swanson voice: I worry what you heard was "a lot of weight." What I said was, "All of the weight." Do you understand?

    Good luck tackling this dude, linebackers and safeties of the NFL. 

