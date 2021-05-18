AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Ex-WWE Star Andrade Announced for Triplemania XXIX

Photo credit: WWE.com

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide officially announced Tuesday that Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on Aug. 14.

AAA tweeted the following video of Omega accepting the challenge that was recently laid down by Andrade:

According to WrestlingInc.com's Eric Mutter, TripleMania XXIX will emanate from Arena Ciudad de Mexico Arena in Mexico City and will feature limited attendance, marking the first live fans at a AAA show in over a year.

Earlier this month, Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey de Reyes show on the big screen and challenged Omega to a title match at Triplemania, which is AAA's biggest event of the year.

That came just over one month after Andrade was granted his release by WWE in March. His release came on the heels of not being featured on television for more than five months.

The 31-year-old Andrade previously wrestled in Mexico for CMLL as La Sombra, holding multiple titles during his time with the company, including the CMLL Universal Championship.

With AAA, Andrade will look to end an Omega title reign that has now lasted nearly 600 days. Omega won the title back in October 2019 when he beat fellow AEW star Rey Fenix.

In addition to holding the AAA Mega Championship, Omega is the AEW world champion and Impact world champion, making him the most decorated pro wrestler in the world currently.

Andrade will look to relieve Omega of some of his gold at Triplemania and make a big splash in his return to Mexican wrestling in the process.

