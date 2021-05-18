X

    Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says He Can't Wait to Shut 'Lame Ass' Bears Fans Up in Week 1

    Adam WellsMay 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

    After an anonymous person had some fun at Jalen Ramsey's expense, the Los Angeles Rams star fired back at Chicago Bears fans.

    Someone edited Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney's Wikipedia page to call him Ramsey's father:

    After Bears fans continued their trash talk toward Ramsey on Instagram, he responded with a message to them. 

    "Can't wait til Week 1 so all these lame ass Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr," he wrote, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today

    The trash talk was in reference to a Week 7 play last season in which Mooney got past Ramsey with a double move, but Bears quarterback Nick Foles overshot him on a throw for an incomplete pass. 

    Los Angeles went on to win that game 24-10. 

    Mooney will get his chance to fake out Ramsey again when the Rams host the Bears in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football

