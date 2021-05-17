New Jersey Devils Become 1st NHL Team to Sell NFT with 1-of-1 Coin

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils announced in a statement Monday that it will become the first NHL team to release its own non-fungible token, or NFT, in a partnership with Fanaply.

The team will sell a one-of-one "NJD EST 1982" NFT coin and a one-of-one "NJD 3x Champ" coin. Per the press release, the NFTs will feature "imagery inspired by iconic moments in Devils history, the team's vibrant fanbase and the team's recent 'Made in Jersey' brand campaign."

"The partnership between the Devils and Fanaply originated from a shared vision and desire to provide a creative vehicle for fan engagement that honors the Devils storied legacy and continued brand story in new, digital ways that will build with the debut of each new digital collectible," team president Jake Reynolds said in a statement.

As NFTs continue to grow in popularity, especially in the world of sports—even amidst the ongoing questions and concerns about the energy usage and environmental impact of NFTs and cryptocurrency—expect more teams to embrace the burgeoning technology.