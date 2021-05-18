Brad Marchand Scores OT Goal as Bruins Even Series Against Capitals with Game 2 Win

Elsa/Getty Images

After dropping the first game of the first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals in extra time, the Bruins got back at them with a 4-3 win on Monday night.

Brad Marchand potted the winner for Boston 39 seconds into the extra period.

For Washington, which was on a three-game winning streak entering Monday, Garnet Hathaway scored two goals.

Notable Performers

Garnet Hathaway, Capitals: 2 goals, 3 SOG, +2

Dmitry Orlov, Capitals: 2 assists, 2 SOG

Brad Marchand, Bruins: GWG, +1, 5 SOG

Tuukka Rask, Bruins: 36 saves on 39 shots, 8-of-9 on power plays

Garnet Hathaway's Career Night Leads Caps

After the Bruins scored first despite an early offensive push from Washington, the Capitals got one back on a power play goal from T.J. Oshie, who capitalized with David Pastrnak in the box for holding.

But even with their domination in the offensive zone, the Capitals were getting beat. Craig Anderson shined in Game 1, when he was thrust into the action due to an early lower body injury to starter Vitek Vanecek. He made 21 saves on 22 shots on Saturday, but he was uneasy between the pipes in Game 2.

After a series of penalties that resulted in some four-on-four play, Garnet Hathaway deflected a shot from Dmitry Orlov off of his skate to even the score. The point was Hathaway's first career postseason goal.

While the Capitals were calmed following their early offensive push, Anderson also seemed to get his bearings between the pipes. After giving up a pair of goals in five shots faced, the veteran stopped 13 consecutive pucks heading into the first intermission.

He further settled in to the game in the middle frame, when he stopped 15 Boston shots to keep the score even.

Washington started the third without center Lars Eller—who had the assist on Hathaway's equalizer—after he suffered a lower body injury during the second period.

But they managed to assert their dominance over the Bruins to start the final frame anyway, taking advantage of Nick Ritchie getting called for roughing Oshie just two minutes in.

They had five shots on net on the power play to rattle Rask, who was pressured into another shorthanded situation when Hall was whistled for tripping Conor Sheary almost as soon as the earlier call ended. But they couldn't finish and the score remained tied.

Once they were back at even strength, Hathaway managed to find the back of the net and score his second goal of the night to put Washington up with 12:56 left to play.

While it's hugely rewarding to have a historic night when it matters most, it might have been just that much more special for Hathaway, a true New Englander who grew up in Maine, attended prep school in Massachusetts and played collegiately at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Rask Holds Off Onslaughts, But Can't Keep It Up

The Capitals battered Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in Game 1, with 32 shots in the 3-2 overtime victory. They came out with the same force on Monday as the Capitals outshot the Bruins 8-1 in the opening three minutes.

Jake DeBrusk changed the tone when he got the Bruins on the board five minutes in, scoring his second goal in as many games.

He had some help from Craig Anderson in Washington's net.

After Washington went up thanks to Oshie's power play goal, Patrice Bergeron combined with his teammates on the top line to capitalize on the Capitals' failure to clear the puck and put Boston back on top.

Washington got another thanks to congestion in front of the net, making it an even outing heading into the first intermission. Both teams had 18 shots to go with their pairs of goals.

Boston had a chance to take the lead at 6:22 of the second period with John Carlson whistled for tripping Taylor Hall, and while they had plenty of time in the zone, they couldn't get it done.

Despite outshooting the Capitals 15-9 in the second period, the Bruins couldn't break open the score.

Rask shined again through two quick power play situations to start the third, but he couldn't hang on forever with little defensive help After the Capitals outshot the Bruins 9-0 to start the third, Rask gave up a second goal to Hathaway to let the Capitals take the advantage.

Luckily, the Bruins got a second lease on life when Taylor Hall netted the equalizer with 2:49 left to play, forcing overtime.

His late goal gave the Bruins the momentum they needed to set up Brad Marchand's early overtime winner.

What's Next?

The series is headed to Boston, where Game 3 will be played Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.